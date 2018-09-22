UCSB Soccer Earns Signature Win by Beating UCLA

Soccer

UCSB needed a quality win on its men’s soccer record this season.

And for the Gauchos, there’s no better opponent to beat than UCLA.

UCSB played a solid game against the 15th-ranked Bruins and got two goals from Rodney Michael to score a 3-1 victory before 5,235 fans at Harder Stadium on Saturday night.

It was the Gauchos’ first win over UCLA since 2015 when they beat the Bruins for the first time in Westwood. And it was their first home triumph against them since 2010 and only the sixth victory overall in the all-time series, which now stands at 34-6-4 in UCLA’s favor.

"This is a traditional game that goes a long way back," said Vom Steeg. "There’s a lot of history, at least for us. Of course, it’s the team we had to beat to win a national championship (in 2006). Any time you get a chance to play UCLA and play them at home there’s energy, there’s life and it feels like real big-time soccer."

The Gauchos played with tremendous energy and were disciplined defensively.

"I thought we were a different team tonight. I felt like there was big challenge put forward about the fact that we had not been able to beat a quality opponent this year, and that’s not taking away from our other wins necessarily." Vom Steeg said. "But we've kind of done the things we were supposed to do up until now — we won our games at home, we’ve kind of struggled on the road. But we hadn’t had something we can look back on and hang our hat on and build. That was the challenge tonight.

"It felt like a playoff game tonight and I felt our team rose to a different level and played at a different level."

The Gauchos stepped up their game after UCLA scored first.

Frankie Amaya beat Gaucho goalkeeper Ben Roach on a well-struck left-footed shot from 25 yards at the left edge of the penalty area in the sixth minute. It was their only serious threat of the first half.

Forward Rodney Michael got the Gauchos even 10 minutes later off an assist from Axel Mendez. Michael collected a long over-the-top pass from Mendez on his right foot and beat UCLA goalkeeper Cole Martinez from close range in the 16th minute.

"Before the goal I was making runs in from behind," Michael said. "I knew I was open but the weren’t finding me. But I kept making the run and that one time Axel had the ball he saw me and chipped it over the defense. The defenders were tracking back but I was way in front of them and all I had to do was take two touches and just put into the side of the goal."

The Gauchos quickly went up 2-1 off another nice service from Mendez. He lifted a ball into the area from 30 yards and Jan Ilskens and UCLA defender Matthew Powell went up for the header. The ball flicked off the back Powell’s head and past Martinez for an own goal in the 17th minute.

The third goal came on a well-executed play off a corner kick. Faouzi Taieb headed down Thitbault Candia’s set piece toward the left post and Michael was there to tap it in for a 3-1 lead.

It was now up to the defense to hold the lead for the Gauchos. The job got a tougher when Sahid Conteh picked up his second yellow card with seven minutes to go in the first half, leaving UCSB to play the remainder of the game with 10 men.

The referee issued seven yellows against the Gauchos and two to UCLA.

The Gauchos responded to the challenge of being down a man. Defender Hunter Ashworth blocked two dangerous chances from UCLA’s Milan Iloski, Adrian Adames stopped a shot by Powell and freshman goalkeeper Ben Roach (Santa Barbara High) made four saves in the second half, including a two-handed block on a big blast from Iloski in the 57th minute.

"To concentrate for 45 minutes playing a man down is really difficult," Vom Steeg. said. "They got through a couple of times but the one time they broke in, Hunter slides across and makes that play.

"We were just selling out together. And we were really committed to it."

Said Ashworth: "Hnestly, I don’t think at any moment we felt uncomfortable playing with 10 players against them. If anything, it kind of incited us to play even harder. Maybe that was the extra motivation we needed at halftime to get through the 90 minutes."

The UCSB defenders also played tremendous on corner kicks. The Bruins (4-3) took eight in the second half and failed to convert on any.

Vom Steeg praised the performance of Roach in goal.

"I thought the game Ben played tonight was probably one of the finer games for UCSB goalie I can remember in some time," he said. "He came up with 2 or 3 unbelievable saves and those were hard hit balls. And from there, we just played hard."

The Gauchos improve to 5-3. They’re back in action at home on Tuesday against Gonzaga.