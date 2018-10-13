Sunday, October 14 , 2018, 1:29 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Soccer Gets a Result on Road, a 2-2 Tie at UC Irvine

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | October 13, 2018 | 10:25 p.m.

Hunter Ashworth and Carson Vom Steeg both scored late to help the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team rally from a two-goal deficit and escape with a 2-2 draw at UC Irvine on Saturday night.

UCSB (7-6-1, 1-2-1) had a chance to take an early lead in the match after a hand ball in the box awarded the Gauchos a penalty kick in the 9th minute. Rodney Michael stepped up but his shot fired off the right post and out to keep the teams scoreless.

First-place UC Irvine (9-4-2, 3-0-1) took advantage just minutes later with a goal from Daniel Crisostomo to put the Anteaters on the board. Awarded a free kick from the left wing near the touch line in the 14th minute, Crisostomo curled the ball up and around the Gauchos' keeper for the tricky goal.

UCI took advantage of a UCSB miscue to double its advantage with another goal in the 63rd  minute. Ivan Canales stole the ball right in front of the Gauchos' 18-yard box, setting himself up for an easy goal to put the Anteaters ahead 2-0.

Despite its trying times on the road this season, UCSB came together for a pair of late goals to salvage the draw. In the 72nd minute, Ignacio Tellechea sent a free kick from 50 yards on the ground into the box. The ball deflected off Michael to Ashworth, who headed the ball past the UCI keeper for the score.

Just five minutes later in the 77th minute, it was a Michael cross into the box this time that found the foot of Vom Steeg. The sophomore defender redirected the ball into the back of the net for his first goal as a Gaucho, giving UCSB the equalizer.

The Gauchos continued to press on the offensive end, earning four of their five corner kicks in the half in the final seven minutes, but could not find the game-winner. Michael almost made something happen in the 108th minute with a promising run past the defense, but the UCI keeper was there to prevent the chance.

Ashworth and Michael both finished with four shots to lead UCSB while Noah Billingsley tallied three. The Gauchos outshot the Anteaters 20-12 and both teams tallied six corners. Canales finished with a game-high seven shots. Ben Roach recorded two saves in goal for UCSB while UCI keeper Greg Patenaude tallied three.

UCSB returns home, where it is undefeated this year, for its final three games of the regular season beginning this Wednesday, Oct. 17 against UC Davis at 7:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 