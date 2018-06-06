UCSB Soccer Incoming Freshman Named Gatorade Player of Year in Arizona

Soccer

UCSB men's soccer signee Carter Clemmensen was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Arizona Soccer Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Clemmensen is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound forward out of Brophy College Prep. He tallied a gaudy 39 goals to go along with 13 assists as senior, leading the Broncos (22-1-2) to the Conference 6A state championship game.

He finished with 14 multi-goal games, including an impressive eight in a row to start the season, and concluded his prep career with 113 goals and 24 assists. Clemmensen is a two-time First Team All-State selection and was named the Conference 6A Player of the Year as a senior.

Clemmensen should provide much-needed scoring punch to the Gauchos.

"Carter has been the most prolific scorer in Arizona over the past three years and has a great combination of size, athleticism and skill," UCSB head coach Tim Vom Steeg told UCSBGauchos.com in February. "Players like him are hard to find at that position and we're very excited to add a player with his upside to UCSB."

Clemmensen becomes the third Gaucho in recent memory to be recognized as a Gatorade State Player of the Year, joining his soon-to-be teammate and UCSB standout Rodney Michael (2016-17 California Player of the Year) and former Gaucho and current LA Galaxy midfielder Ema Boateng (2011-12 California Player of the Year).

In addition to excelling on the pitch, Clemmensen has volunteered locally as a mentor at St. Simon and Jude School and the Andre House, a ministry to the homeless in the Phoenix area. He has also donated his time as a youth soccer coach.

Clemmensen is now a finalist for Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award which will be announced later this month.

UCSB begins its season Aug. 12 with a home exhibition game against San Diego State followed by its annual crosstown exhibition against Westmont on Aug. 18. It opens the regular season at Harder Stadium against St. John's on Aug. 24.

UCSB is hosting the 2018 College Cup at Harder Stadium in December.