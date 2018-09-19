Thursday, September 20 , 2018, 12:14 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Soccer Loses at St. Mary’s on Golden Goal, 1-0

By Matt McClenathen | September 19, 2018 | 9:34 p.m.

MORAGA – Going up against the top-ranked offensive team in the nation, the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team nearly escaped with a scoreless draw at No. 17 Saint Mary's, but the Gaels stunned the Gauchos with a golden goal in the 107th minute to snare its eighth straight victory on Wednesday evening.

One of just three undefeated teams remaining in the nation, Saint Mary's improved to 8-0-0 with the win while UCSB fell to 4-3-0 despite a valiant defensive battle.

Entering Wednesday night's matchup, the Gaels were averaging an NCAA best 3.57 goals per game, outscoring their opponents 25-4, but were held to a season-low one goal by the Gauchos.

In the first half, the teams split the possession in a back-and-forth battle that saw UCSB edge SMC 5-4 in shots.

Freshman Carter Clemmensen nearly found pay dirt in the 30th minute with a laser to the back-right corner, but the Gaels' keeper was able to track it down to prevent the score.

Saint Mary's ramped up its offensive pressure in the second half outshooting UCSB 12-2, including four shots on goal, but it was Gauchos' keeper Ben Roach who turned away shot after shot, finishing with a career-high nine saves.  

No save was bigger than a colliding stop in the 96th minute to prevent SMC's Lucas Andrews from scoring on a breakaway.

The Gaels, however, kept up their offensive attack and broke through in the 107th minute as Jakub Svehlik snuck a shot past Roach for the golden goal.

Clemmensen and Noah Billingsley recorded the lone shots on goal in the match for UCSB while Billingsley led the team with four shots. Hunter Ashworth registered three while Clemmensen and Jan Illskens both added two. The Gauchos were outshot 20-12 on the night and edged 8-3 in corners.

UCSB returns home after two weeks away for a rivalry match against No. 23 UCLA this Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 