UCSB Soccer Names David Elias as Goalkeeper Coach

Soccer

David Elias, a former standout keeper at Cal State Fullerton and 2015 Big West Tournament MVP, will join the UC Santa Barbara men's soccer staff as the goalkeeping coach, head coach Tim Vom Steeg announced on Thursday.

"We are excited to have David join our program and work specifically with our young and talented goalkeepers," Vom Steeg said. "His experience of competing in the Big West Conference as a player will be a valuable asset to not only our goalkeepers but to our coaching staff as well."

Elias, a Huntington Beach native, most recently served as an assistant and goalkeeping coach at Servite High School while concurrently coaching CDA Slammers FC in both Huntington and Newport Beach.

A standout at Cal State Fullerton from 2014-16, Elias anchored a Titans' defense that won back-to-back Big West Tournament titles in 2014 and 2015. Following his collegiate career, Elias had stints playing with the Thunder Bay Chill of the Player Development League (PDL) and Phoenix Rising of the United Soccer League (USL).

"I am very excited to be chosen to lead the goalkeepers at UCSB," Elias said. "I want to thank the leadership for having the utmost confidence in my ability and for this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to getting on the field and preparing the players for our upcoming season."

The Gauchos return their 2017 starting keeper and All-Big West Freshman Team selection in Alan Carrillo, while bringing in local Santa Barbara High School product and United Soccer Coaches All-American Ben Roach. Two-time Central Valley Conference Goalkeeper of the Year Ricky Montoy rounds out the talented trio.

Elias will replace Jeremy Clark who has accepted an academy position with Minnesota FC of Major League Soccer.

UCSB hosts the 2018 College Cup at Harder Stadium in December. Season tickets as well as College Cup packages are on sale now and can be found online here or by calling the UCSB Athletics Ticket Office at 805-893-UCSB.