Thursday, November 1 , 2018, 12:49 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Soccer’s Mallory Hromatko, Shaelan Murison Named First Team All Big West

By UCSB Sports Information | October 31, 2018 | 5:02 p.m.

Senior defender Mallory Hromatko and junior forward Shaelan Murison were each named First Team All-Big West Conference to lead a contingent of five UC Santa Barbara honorees, the league announced Wednesday. 

Hromatko and Murison were joined by a pair of second team all-league selections in senior midfielders Madeline Gibson and Sydney Magnin, and defender Lauren Hess was named to the Big West All-Freshman Team.

“Mallory and Shae are both very deserving of being named to the first team,” said head coach Paul Stumpf. “They each played a very big part in our success this season. I am also very happy that Maddie (Gibson) and Sydney got the recognition they deserved and that Lauren made the all-freshman team. Having five players honored says a lot about our program.” 

Hromatko made the successful shift from a midfield/forward to defender in her senior season. She started all 19 regular season matches, played more than 1,700 minutes and led a defensive unit that allowed just 18 goals and posted a 0.92 goals against average. A native of Danville, Calif., Hromatko also enters the Big West Tournament as the team and league leader in assists with six. This marks the third time she has been named All-Big West and the second time she has been selected to the first team, also having done so as a freshman in 2015. 

Murison enters Thursday’s Big West Tournament first round match against UC Irvine with 10 goals and four assists for 24 points. For much of the season she led the league in goals and points and now sits in second-place in both categories. The Santa Clara native played in and started all 19 matches for the Gauchos and with two goals and two assists in the second match of the season, a 7-0 rout of Illinois-Chicago, she gave an early indication of the season she was in for. Murison also scored several big goals during the season. It was her score in the 86th minute at Cal that tied the match at 2-2, sending into overtime where UCSB won on a goal in the 96th minute. Also, it her goal with just four seconds remaining in regulation helped the Gauchos earn a 2-1 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 19. 

Like Murison and Hromatko, Gibson started all 19 matches during her senior campaign. She was second on the team with four goals and eight points while logging nearly 1,600 minutes of action. Magnin made 18 starts but played in all 19 games. She notched a pair of goals and one assist in her nearly 1,500 minutes of action. Hess played in all 19 games while making 17 starts. She played more than 1,500 minutes.

The No. 2 seeded Gauchos will play No. 3 UC Irvine in the first round of Big West Tournament at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Anteater Field in Irvine.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 