UCSB Soccer’s Mallory Hromatko, Shaelan Murison Named First Team All Big West

Soccer

Senior defender Mallory Hromatko and junior forward Shaelan Murison were each named First Team All-Big West Conference to lead a contingent of five UC Santa Barbara honorees, the league announced Wednesday.

Hromatko and Murison were joined by a pair of second team all-league selections in senior midfielders Madeline Gibson and Sydney Magnin, and defender Lauren Hess was named to the Big West All-Freshman Team.

“Mallory and Shae are both very deserving of being named to the first team,” said head coach Paul Stumpf. “They each played a very big part in our success this season. I am also very happy that Maddie (Gibson) and Sydney got the recognition they deserved and that Lauren made the all-freshman team. Having five players honored says a lot about our program.”

Hromatko made the successful shift from a midfield/forward to defender in her senior season. She started all 19 regular season matches, played more than 1,700 minutes and led a defensive unit that allowed just 18 goals and posted a 0.92 goals against average. A native of Danville, Calif., Hromatko also enters the Big West Tournament as the team and league leader in assists with six. This marks the third time she has been named All-Big West and the second time she has been selected to the first team, also having done so as a freshman in 2015.

Murison enters Thursday’s Big West Tournament first round match against UC Irvine with 10 goals and four assists for 24 points. For much of the season she led the league in goals and points and now sits in second-place in both categories. The Santa Clara native played in and started all 19 matches for the Gauchos and with two goals and two assists in the second match of the season, a 7-0 rout of Illinois-Chicago, she gave an early indication of the season she was in for. Murison also scored several big goals during the season. It was her score in the 86th minute at Cal that tied the match at 2-2, sending into overtime where UCSB won on a goal in the 96th minute. Also, it her goal with just four seconds remaining in regulation helped the Gauchos earn a 2-1 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 19.

Like Murison and Hromatko, Gibson started all 19 matches during her senior campaign. She was second on the team with four goals and eight points while logging nearly 1,600 minutes of action. Magnin made 18 starts but played in all 19 games. She notched a pair of goals and one assist in her nearly 1,500 minutes of action. Hess played in all 19 games while making 17 starts. She played more than 1,500 minutes.

The No. 2 seeded Gauchos will play No. 3 UC Irvine in the first round of Big West Tournament at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Anteater Field in Irvine.