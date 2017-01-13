UCSB Soccer’s Nick DePuy Taken by Montreal in First Round of MLS SuperDraft

Soccer

Senior forward is sixth Gaucho in program history to go in the first round

LOS ANGELES – UC Santa Barbara striker Nick DePuy on Friday afternoon was selected with the 19th overall selection in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by the Montreal Impact, becoming the sixth Gaucho ever to be picked in the first round.

The fourth-highest scoring player in UCSB history, DePuy becomes the first Gaucho to be selected in the top round of the MLS SuperDraft since Luis Silva and Sam Garza went No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, in the 2012 draft. He is the 30th UCSB player all-time to be drafted into the MLS ranks.

"I would like to thank the Impact for choosing me and believing in me," DePuy said in a speech after his selection. "It's a huge honor."

Originally a midfielder and briefly a center back, DePuy took his game to another level when he was converted to a forward midway through his sophomore season, as he went on to score 31 goals over the final two and a half years of his collegiate career.

The Irvine, Calif. native is the first athlete ever to be named the Big West Offensive Player of the Year three times, which he did in his sophomore through senior seasons. He was also a two-time Mac Hermann Trophy nominee, a 2015 All-American, a four-time All-Big West pick, and three-time All-Region selection.

His most productive season came as a junior in 2015, when he led all players nationwide with 15 regular season goals en route to First Team All-America and MAC Hermann Semifinalist honors. The 6-4 forward was one of the key reasons UCSB was able to win the Big West North Division and reach the NCAA Sweet Sixteen that season, as he notched an NCAA-high eight game-winning goals.

A circled name on every team's game plan coming into his senior season, he fought double and triple coverage all year to collect six goals and earn his third Big West Offensive Player of the Year Award.

DePuy burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2014, scoring a team-high 10 goals despite spending the first half of the season as a deep-lying midfielder. From Sept. 26, 2014 (his first game as a forward) to the end of the 2015 season, no player in college soccer had more goals than his 24.

During his four years on campus, UCSB won four Big West North Division titles, reached the postseason four times, and made two trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Identified by clubs and pundits as one of the top forwards available in this year's draft, DePuy was invited to the annual MLS Combine earlier this month.

DePuy is the first Gaucho ever to be drafted by Montreal franchise, and he is just the second UCSB player to be selected by a Canadian MLS club, following Michael Boxall's selection by Vancouver in 2011.

The Impact are a relatively new MLS club, joining the league as an expansion team in 2012. The Quebec-based club has already experienced success however, reaching the final of the 2015 CONCACAF Champions League, becoming only the second MLS team ever to do so.