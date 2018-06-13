Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

UCSB Softball Beats Long Beach in 8 Innings

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | April 23, 2017 | 7:47 p.m.

LONG BEACH – After trailing 2-0 early in Sunday's rubber match at Long Beach State, UCSB  came back to score four of the final five runs of the day, taking a 4-3 victory and winning its third consecutive conference series. Redshirt freshman Whitney Pemberton scored the winning run on a 49er error in the top of the eighth, improving UCSB's record to a perfect 6-0 in extra innings games and 16-4 in games decided two runs or less.

The win brings the Gauchos (27-21, 7-5) within one game of second-place Long Beach (20-22-1, 8-4) in the Big West standings. Since being defeated in two of three games by Cal Poly in the conference-opening series, UCSB has taken 2-1 wins in three consecutive series.

Senior Kristen Clark led the way with two hits as the Gauchos took an 8-5 advantage in hits. With six hits in four games this week, Clark has increased her career total to 283, good for the second-highest mark in Big West history.

Three different Gauchos recorded an RBI for the day, including Pemberton, freshman Alyssa Diaz and junior Jessica Johnston.

Long Beach junior Jessica Flores opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, but UCSB was quick to respond, as Diaz answered with her third home run of the season to cut LBSU's lead to 2-1. The 49ers would double their lead in the bottom of the second, scoring an unearned run following a Gaucho fielding error.

In the top of the third, with senior Jacqueline Hinojosa on third base, Johnston knocked a sac fly to center field, once again bringing UCSB within one run at 3-2.

The Gauchos would then equalize in the top of the fifth. After getting on base with a single to shortstop, Clark would make it to third after a Long Beach error and a stolen base. Pemberton then earned her sole RBI of the day, hitting a single to left field to bring Clark home, making it 3-3.

Both teams would record just one hit until the top of the eighth, when a Brucelas single led to a throwing error by the 49ers, allowing Pemberton to make it all the way home from first for the potential winning run.

Sophomore pitcher Ashley Wright (4-2), who came on in the bottom of the seventh, would give up just one hit and no runs in the eighth, giving UCSB its second consecutive victory. Both Wright and sophomore pitcher Veronika Gulvin finished with two strikeouts.

Both teams ended the day with two errors in the third and final ESPN3 broadcasted game of the weekend. The Gauchos will head to Hawai'i next weekend to play their final road games of the regular season.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 