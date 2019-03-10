UCSB Softball Closes Out Bulldog Classic With Two Losses

Softball

Playing in its final two games at the Fresno State Bulldog Classic on Sunday, the UC Santa Barbara softball team fell to California Baptist, 5-1 and Fresno State, 3-1.

Opening up the day against the Lancers (8-12), who they beat 7-5 on Friday, the Gauchos (5-16) would rack up 10 hits but weren't able to turn them into runs in the 5-1 defeat.

Junior Genesis Ramirez provided some fireworks in the top of the sixth, leading off with a solo home run to left center. It was her first of the season and the second one for the Gauchos against CBU this weekend.

As she has been all year, sophomore Sammy Fabian remained consistent at the plate, as she posted a pair of singles on four at bats. Freshmen Ally Nodohara, Teah Thies and Tyler Goldstein all finished with two hits as well.

Playing the host Bulldogs (14-6) late Sunday in a game that was originally scheduled for Saturday before being postponed due to rain, the Gauchos fell, 3-1.

Once again, UCSB would score its only run in the top of the sixth courtesy of a swing from Ramirez. This time though, her RBI would come in the form of a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing home Nodohara who had made her way to third after leading off with a walk.

The Gauchos finished with three hits.