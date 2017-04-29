UCSB Softball Drops Series Opener at Hawaii

Softball

HONOLULU, Hawai'i - UCSB dropped the opening game of its final road series at Hawai'i by a final score of 5-1. The Gauchos had a 7-6 advantage in hits, with sophomore Sierra Altmeyer notching a team-high two.

Santa Barbara (27-22, 7-6) opened the scoring in the top of the first, as senior Kristen Clark made it home off a single to left center by freshman Alyssa Diaz. However, despite being outhit on the day, the Rainbow Wahine (26-18, 5-8) would go on to score the next five runs.

After quickly tying things up with a run in the bottom of the first, Hawai'i would put away the last four runs with a pair of two-run homers by freshman Callee Heen in the fourth and sixth innings. The Rainbow Wahine finished the day with two runners left on base, compared to seven for UCSB.

Clark, Emily Brucelas, Jessica Johnston and Melanie Menor all finished with one hit. Altmeyer was successful in getting on base every time she stepped up to the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk.