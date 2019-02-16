Pixel Tracker

Softball

UCSB Softball Goes 1-1 at Campell/Cartier Classic

By UCSB Sports Information | February 15, 2019 | 7:54 p.m.

A 4-1 win over Grand Canyon on Friday morning at the Campbell/Cartier Classic in San Diego awarded the UC Santa Barbara softball team its first three-game win streak of the new season.

The streak would end later in the day with an 8-0 defeat to Northern Illinois. The Gauchos are now 3-2 through their first five games in 2019.

The Gaucho offense  was able to convert when it needed against Grand Canyon, scoring four runs off of nine hits. Sophomore left fielder Sammy Fabian would tie teammate Melanie Menor for game-high honors with two hits. Menor also added her fifth run of the season in the sixth inning, tied for the most of any Gaucho.

Pitcher Felisha Noriega meanwhile improved to a 2-0 record to open her junior season, while sophomore Emily Schuttish would close the game out to record her first save of the year. Both pitchers tallied three strikeouts as they managed to hold the Lopes to just one run despite seeing at least two runners get on base in four different innings.

Outfielders Rayna Cohen and Tyler Goldstein led the Gauchos with two RBI apiece.

UCSB wasn't able to keep Northern Illinois off the board in its second game of the day as the Gauchos fell 8-0 in five innings.

Five Gauchos registered a hit, including Fabian and Cohen, who both extended their run of five straight games with a hit to open the 2019 season. Also picking up a hit were Fines, Ramirez, Altmeyer.

