UCSB Softball, Men’s Volleyball Clean Up Over Weekend

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

UCSB’s softball and men’s volleyball teams enjoyed some breakthrough moments over the weekend.

The softball team swept Cal Poly to kick off the Big West season. It was the Gauchos’ first sweep over the Mustangs since 2012, said coach Brie Galicinao.

The men’s volleyball squad took a pair of matches from Hawaii, also a first since 2012. Two weeks ago, the Gauchos swept Cal State Northridge at the Matadome for the first time since 2011.

“That was good hurdle to get over,” said assistant coach Cullen Irons at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

The seventh-ranked volleyball team plays host to No. 6 Pepperdine on Wednesday in a match that has playoff implications. If the Gauchos win, the will overtake the Waves for the fifth spot for the eight-team Mountain Pacific Sports Federation playoffs.

“This will determine where we go in the playoffs. We can go to either UCLA or Long Beach State,” said Irons.

Irons lauded the play of redshirt freshman middle Henri Cherry in the wins over Hawaii. He had a hitting average of .700 in the two matches, with 12 blocks and three aces.

“He’s a big piece for us,” said Irons.

SOFTBALL

UCSB: Galicinao said her team has a tradition of putting ribbons with a motivational saying on their shoes each season.

“And this year it says, ‘Why Not?’” she said. “Why not go 21-0? Why not win all the games we can? Why not win? So far, it’s been effective.”

SBCC Softball Coach Paula Congleton said her team is “sitting very nice” at 7-2 in the Western State Conference and 23-7 overall.

Some reasons for the team’s success is the pitching of Madison McNamee — the Athlete of the Week — and the hitting of Monica Salas. Salas is one of top hitters in the WSC with a .480 average. She leads the conference in RBIs.

Congleton noted the team is “doing at great job offensively.” The Vaqueros have outscored their opponents 248-85.

Congleton has former star Kailey Snyder as the team’s pitching coach.

The Vaqueros play an important doubleheader against Moorpark on Tuesday.

“We’re looking at it as a conference championship. It will determine our fate in the conference,” Congleton said.

San Marcos: Coach Jeff Swann introduced the brains of the team: Alex Pitchford (3.83 unweighted GPA), Lauren Pitchford (unweighted 3.81 GPA) and Sarah Douglas (4.965 GPA).

Alex Pitchford is a junior third baseman that “has the quickest release I’ve seen on a kid in 15 years of coaching,” said Swann. She’s also carries a 14 handicap in golf.

Her sister, Lauren, plays outfield and has a golf handicap of 15. Lauren Pitchford recently was accepted into the certified nurses assistant program,” Swann said.

Douglas is a special student-athlete. She is the top-ranked student at San Marcos, plays on the tennis team, is in the marching band and on the mock trial team, is the senior class secretary and serves as the CFO for Kids Helping Kids.

“She has tons of offers for college,” said Swann.

Douglas plays center field and second base for the softball team.

Santa Barbara: Coach Tori Shyrock said the Dons are led by Jessica Gladish and Yuli Espinoza, who both are outstanding students.

She’s been impressed with the team’s competitiveness.

“The girls are learning to fight for what they want,” Shyrock said.

Bishop Diego: Assistant Mike Cano said right fielder Emma Burdette and first baseman Kara Murray have been key players for the Cardinals.

Dos Pueblos: The Chargers are 10-2 and on a seven-game winning streak. Coach Jon Uyesaka said senior captains Jade Sinskul and Ali Milam are power hitters who lead the team by example. Both players have signed with Marist.

TRACK

San Marcos: Coach Marilyn Hantgin introduced soccer players turned track standouts Danielle Anderson and Olivia Jones. The Cal Poly-bound Anderson and UC Davis-bound Jones are key members of the 4x100 relay team.

Brian Nnoli is the main jumper for the boys track team. Hantgin said he’s going after Shane Rowan’s school record in the triple jump.

Kele Mkpado has been the Royals’ leading hurdler the last four years.

The Royals are competing in the prestigious Arcadia Invitational this weekend.

“We have four individuals and seven relay teams scheduled to run,” said Hantgin.

Dos Pueblos: Spencer Kemmerer has cleared 6-4 in the high jump and Hunter Clark is the top 3200 runner in the league, said assistant coach Micks Purnell.

Clark and Christina Rice will be running at Arcadia this weekend.

Bishop Diego: Coach Veronica Gines said Bella Molony not only practiced during spring break, she also entered herself in a track meet and got third place in a new event.

She added that Isaiah Veal has PR’d in every race he’s run and is beating defending CIF sprint champion AV Bennett, who ran 10.6 in the 100 last year.

“It’s great to know Isaiah is not only competing with him but beating him,” said Gines.

GOLF

San Marcos: The Royals have a Channel League showdown against Dos Pueblos on Thursday at Glen Annie Golf Club. Both teams are unbeaten in league.

Coach Aaron Solis said he’s been amazed by the improvement, growth and consistency of junior Chad Visser.

He’s impressed how Sam Tokni has been able to balance his time performing “with the top-notch Madrigals singing group and playing on the top-notch golf team.”

Solis said he was proud of how Bryce Quezada played at the prestigious Champions Invitational in Indio. “He played the most consistent golf. The team is happy because they’ll need his performance.”

Dos Pueblos: Coach Dave De Heras introduced seniors Mika Benedictus and Daniel Cheung and said the showdown with San Marcos “should be fun.”

The Chargers are 9-3 overall and 3-0 in Channel League.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

San Marcos: Coach Jon Newton said Liam Morando has filled a spot in the middle for the Royals. Jake Sofro is the team’s kill leader and the “go-to guy” while setter Braeden Lisea has taken on a leadership role and “plays with so much heart out there.”

The Royals play at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

ATHLETIC TRAINERS HONORED

Dick Nelson of Alert Services Inc., recognized the athletic trainers at the local high schools and colleges.

Nelson was recently honored with a Special Recognition Award from the Far West Athletic Trainers Association.

The athletic trainers in attendance on Monday were Joseph Farias (SBCC), Susan Houlihan-Davis (SBCC), Shauna Andisen (Cate), Wendy Whitehead (Dos Pueblos), Kayla Linane (Santa Barbara), Kristy Lash (Bishop Diego) and Hazel Ando (UCSB).