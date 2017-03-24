UCSB Softball Opens Gaucho Classic II With Pair of Wins

Softball

UCSB got back to its winning ways on the opening day of the Gaucho Classic II, earning a pair of wins, 6-5 over Seattle and 6-1 against San Diego.

"We had some timely hitting, solid defensive plays and we competed," head coach Brie Galicinao said. "All of the teams in this tournament compete from start to finish, so it's nobody's game until the very last inning."

Senior Kristen Clark and sophomore Sierra Altmeyer led the way with four hits each for the day, while freshman Alyssa Diaz had a team-high three RBIs. Santa Barbara jumped out to a 5-0 lead in each of the winning efforts.

"We have a pretty young lineup and people in new places, so we're starting to figure things out defensively, playing more team softball. And offensively, they're adjusting a lot faster, hitting situationally," Galicinao said.

Coming off of multiple injuries, sophomore pitcher Ashley Wright made her season debut, appearing in both games. Against the Redhawks, she recorded her first career save after coming on in the top of the seventh with the Gauchos holding on to a slim one-run advantage. Then, in her first start of the year against San Diego, she held the Toreros to one run with two strikeouts, pitching just under six full innings.