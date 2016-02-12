UCSB Softball Puts Up Runs but Falls Short in First Two Games

Softball

TUCSON, Ariz. – Despite scoring a combined 25 runs in two games, UC Santa Barbara opened its softball season a pair of tight loses on Friday at the Arizona Hillenbrand Invitational. First the Gauchos dropped a narrow 10-9 decision to Purdue and later came up short in a 17-16 extra inning battle with Nebraska-Omaha.

Freshman Sierra Altmeyer had a fantastic debut day in a Gaucho uniform, as she led the team with six hits and seven RBIs. She accounted for two of UCSB's seven home runs, while going 6-9 at the plate overall.

Altmeyer's two home runs were not enough for the Gauchos to top Purdue in the opener.

Making her collegiate debut, Altmeyer led the Gauchos with three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Stacy Cavazos supplied UCSB's first big shot of the game with a three-run blast in the second. Emily Brucelas (2-4) and Jacqueline Hinojosa (2-3) also had multi-hit efforts, as they added to the Gauchos' 11 combined hits.

Along with Altmeyer making the start at first base, two other UCSB freshmen made their debuts in blue and gold, with Melanie Menor handling shortstop duties and Veronkia Gulvin (Dos Pueblos High) pitching in a relief role to starter Ashley Ludlow.

Gulvin suffered the loss after giving up five runs off seven hits through 4 1/3 innings. Ludlow, who tossed the first 2 and 2/3 innings, gave up five runs on five hits, while recording three strikeouts.

The Gauchos came up on the short end of a nine-inning shootout against Nebraska-Omaha, as the Mavericks pulled away with the 17-16 win.

UCSB's offense provided plenty of fireworks with four homeruns through 17 total hits and 16 RBIs. Again, Sierra Altmeyer produced well for the Gauchos at the plate with her 3-5 performance, delivering three RBIs. Arianna Palomares also finished with three hits, including a home run and a double, as she added four runs and four RBIs to the Gaucho effort.

Batting in the third spot, Jessica Johnston went 2-4 and brought in four RBIs along with scoring three runs herself.

After being held hitless in the Purdue game, Kristen Clark bounced back nicely with a pair of hits, including a solo home run to lead off the game. It was Clark's second career inside the park homer, as she recorded her first one during her record breaking freshman year.