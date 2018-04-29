UCSB Softball Routed by Northridge in Series Finale

Softball

After splitting Saturday's doubleheader, the UC Santa Barbara softball team dropped the rubber match against Cal State Northridge on Sunday, 13-5, at Matadome Diamond.

The Gauchos jumped out to an early lead behind three runs in the top of the first inning. Maci Fines and Sammy Fabian led off the game with back-to-back singles and a Matador error on a sac bunt from Genesis Ramirez allowed Fines to come around to score the game's first run. Sierra Altmeyer promptly singled through the left side to score Fabian and put UCSB ahead 2-0. After a Rayna Cohen groundout to first advanced the runners into scoring position and Alyssa Lazatin was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Samantha Lujan worked a walk to bring home Ramirez.

The early lead did not last long, however, as CSUN put together four runs on four hits to take over the lead. The Matadors loaded the bases early and used back-to-back sac flys to bring home a pair of runs before doubling home two more later in the inning.

CSUN continued to add to its tally in the second inning, capitalizing on a UCSB miscue and three hits to score three more runs and take a 7-3 lead.

The Gauchos got one back in the third as Altmeyer launched her team-high sixth home run of the season, but the Matadors responded with four more in the third inning to take a commanding 11-4 advantage.

Ramirez hit an RBI single in the fourth to cap the scoring for UCSB and the Matadors added two in the fifth to make the final 13-5.

Altmeyer led the Gauchos at the plate with a 2-for-2 day with two RBIs and a run scored while Fines, Fabian and Ramirez also had a hit and a run, while Fines scored twice.

The Gauchos (18-30, 5-10 Big West) continue their road trip next weekend with a series at UC Riverside, beginning with a doubleheader on May 5 at 1:00 p.m.