Softball

UCSB Softball Salvages One Victory at Hawaii

By UCSB Sports Information | April 29, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

HONOLULU, Hawaii – UCSB (28-23, 8-7) split its pair of games with Hawai'i (27-19, 6-9), falling 8-4 in Saturday's opening game before taking a 3-2 win in the series closer.

The Gauchos overcame a two-run deficit in their 3-2 victory, with sophomore shortstop Melanie Menor scoring the winning run on a sac fly by senior left fielder Kristen Clark in the top of the seventh. Prior to that, junior catcher Samantha Lujan had tied things up with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, scoring freshman first baseman Alyssa Diaz. It was Lujan's first home run of the season and the second of her career.

The win improves UCSB to a 17-4 record in games decided by two runs or less. Of the Gauchos 28 wins this season, 11 of them have now come in games where they were tied or trailing during the sixth inning or later.

In Saturday's opening game, the Gauchos fell behind early, giving up three runs in both the first and the third. Senior Jacqueline Hinojosa would put UCSB on the board in the top of the fourth, making it home on a single to left field by Menor to make it 6-1.

Unfortunately for the Gauchos, Hawai'i would tack on one more run in both the fourth and the fifth, taking a commanding 8-1 advantage.

Two series remain for the Gauchos, who will be at home for the remainder of the season. UCSB returns home next weekend to face UC Davis (May 5-6) before closing out the season against Cal State Fullerton (May 12-13).

