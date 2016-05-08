UCSB Softball Sweeps UC Davis

Baseball

DAVIS, Calif. – UCSB completed its sweep of UC Davis with a 6-4 softball win on Sunday at LaRue Field.

The Gauchos' offense cruised through the game with five multi-hit efforts, including Jessica Johnston's team leading 3-4 performance. Continuing her strong series, Sierra Altmeyer went 2-4 with an RBI, while Kristen Clark, Emily Brucelas, and Samantha Stark also came up with two hits apiece.

As they have done in both games of yesterday's doubleheaders, the Gauchos saw three pitchers take the circle. Ashley Ludlow threw the first four innings before Ashley Wright (4-0) relieved her and picked up her second win of the series. The freshman tossed 1.1 innings and held the Aggies to two runs, while Veronika Gulvin was called in to seal the win, as she earned the save after blanking Davis through the final 1.2 frames.

With a conference season-high 14 hits, the Gauchos (27-26, 10-8) pummeled UC Davis with a barrage of singles starting in the third inning.

Clark led off the frame with an infield single, which prompted a pitching change for the Aggies. And while the fresh arm of Leah Munden produced two quick outs, Samantha Stark kept the Gauchos going with a walk, putting Clark in scoring position.

Then Altmeyer came through with an RBI single to center field to give UCSB its first run, and was followed by Jessica Johnston who flared a single to shallow left center to bring in the team's second run.

Facing a 2-0 Gaucho lead, UC Davis answered back with three runs, highlighted by a solo home run that led off the bottom of the fifth.

However, the Aggies' short-lived lead slipped through their fingers in the top of the sixth when the Gauchos tallied three runs.

Johnston first singled to the pitcher and promptly moved to third after a throwing error allowed Brucelas to advance to second base after an attempted sac bunt. With both runners in scoring position, Stacy Cavazos reached on a fielder's choice and scored Johnston. Still with just one out, Clark brought in two runs with a single to right field, giving the Gauchos a 5-3 lead.

UCSB later tacked on a run in the seventh thanks to an Aggie fielding error and was able to close out the victory thanks to Gulvin forcing UC Davis into a three up, three down bottom of the seventh.

The Gauchos will end the regular season on the road next weekend at first-place Cal State Fullerton.