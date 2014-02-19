Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:51 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Spanish Scholar Sara Poot-Herrera Elected to Mexican Academy of Language

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | February 19, 2014 | 4:43 p.m.

Sara Poot-Herrera
Sara Poot-Herrera

Sara Poot-Herrera, professor of Spanish and Portuguese and director of UC-Mexicanistas at UC Santa Barbara, has been elected a corresponding member of the Mexican Academy of Language, a cultural organization that aims to maintain the purity of the Spanish language.

She was cited for her scholarly and cultural accomplishments.

One of only a few females — and the first female from California — to be elected to the academy, Poot-Herrera ranks among the most distinguished scholars in Mexico.

“Being elected to the Mexican Academy of Language is one of the highest honors to which any writer or scholar can aspire in the Hispanic world,” said Jorge Checa, professor and chair of the Department of Spanish and Portuguese. “Professor Poot-Herrera’s students and colleagues at UCSB should feel very proud that she has been publicly recognized with such a distinction, as it enhances a brilliant career devoted to the study of Mexican literature and culture of the last three centuries.

"Her appointment is a recognition of excellence for the department, our campus and the University of California at large.”

“This acceptance means a great deal of responsibility, happiness and satisfaction. Above all, it means representing a Mexican state — Yucatán — that has a great cultural tradition ranging from the Mayas and Mestizo culture to that of today. At the same time, it means accepting that I live in California and that the Spanish spoken here also influences the Spanish of Mexico,” Poot-Herrera said. “I look forward to bringing the experience of teaching my classes to the Academy and helping preserve the Yucatec Spanish language.”

Poot-Herrera joined the faculty at UCSB in 1988 and teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in 16th-, 17th- and 18th-century colonial Spanish-American literature, Mexican literature from the 19th century through present day and courses on Mexican culture, female writers and contemporary Mexican short story.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 