UCSB Spikers Overpower UC San Diego

College Volleyball

No. 10 UC Santa Barbara earned its second volleyball sweep of the week, taking down UC San Diego Friday night in Rob Gym (25-20, 25-22, 25-14).

The victory improved the Gauchos' overall record to 10-5 and 6-4 in conference. The Tritons dropped to 3-10 overall and 0-9 in conference.

Hitting at a .440 clip on the night and an impressive .652 in the third set, the Gauchos offense was led by senior right side hitter Matt Marsh with 15 kills and senior outside hitter Austin Kingi chipping in nine.

Triton outside hitter Kirill Rudenko racked up 12 kills on .611 hitting, but his efforts couldn't match the standout night for the Gauchos.