UCSB Spilts Pair at Cal Mixer

UCSB (9-4) split its final day of matches at the California Mixer, sweeping San Jose State and falling in straight sets to No. 10 San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
With a 14-kill performance against the Spartans, Chanel Hoffman paced the Gauchos with 23 kills overall, while Lindsey Ruddins was behind her with 22. Other highlights include Megan Rice's breakout match against SJSU when she drilled a career-high 12 kills with a .320 clip.
With their non-conference schedule finished, the Gauchos will return to the Thunderdome on Friday to open Big West play with nationally ranked Hawai'i. After the marquee matchup is over, UCSB will also be hosting a Meet the Team event for fans, which will include player autographs and a photo booth.