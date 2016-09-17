UCSB Spilts Pair at Cal Mixer

College Volleyball

With their non-conference schedule finished, the Gauchos will return to the Thunderdome on Friday to open Big West play with nationally ranked Hawai'i. After the marquee matchup is over, UCSB will also be hosting a Meet the Team event for fans, which will include player autographs and a photo booth.

With a 14-kill performance against the Spartans, Chanel Hoffman paced the Gauchos with 23 kills overall, while Lindsey Ruddins was behind her with 22. Other highlights include Megan Rice's breakout match against SJSU when she drilled a career-high 12 kills with a .320 clip.

UCSB (9-4) split its final day of matches at the California Mixer, sweeping San Jose State and falling in straight sets to No. 10 San Diego at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >