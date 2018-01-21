Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:52 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

UCSB Splits Final Two Games of Winter Invitational Water Polo

By UCSB Sports Information | January 21, 2018 | 8:49 p.m.

UCSB lost a close game against UCLA, and defeated Fresno State in its final two games of the Winter Invitational women's water polo tournament on Sunday.

The Gauchos fell to the Bruins 10-6 and put away Fresno State 12-7. 

The Bruins started the game hot, as they dominated the first quarter in every aspect of the game. They jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead with 3:19 remaining in the quarter, and stifled the Gauchos with a heavy press defense. Going into the second quarter, it looked liked UCLA would run away and be in control for the entirety of the contest. 

However, UCSB was not ready to let the game be decided after just one quarter of play.

After failing to score in the second quarters of both games Saturday, UCSB responded with a 3-0 quarter of their own. Kate Pipkin opened the scoring for UCSB with an outside shot, and then made it 3-2 after converting a penalty shot. Sarah Kreiser then tied it up off a Pipkin assist with 1:46 remaining. A driving force behind the run was the defensive effort, as they held the Bruins scoreless. The defense was spearheaded by goalie Kenzi Snyder, who came up big with several momentous blocks in the period. The teams were all knotted up at three apiece entering the halftime break. 

The third quarter proved to be a back-and-forth affair. UCLA responded to the Gauchos' run by scoring a quick goal just twenty seconds into the third period. Pipkin found paydirt on her third goal of the game just moments after. For the remainder of the quarter, both teams battled hard on the defensive end. The Bruins then took the lead once more on a powerplay goal with 1:46 remaining in the third, and would hold that lead going into the final quarter of play. 

UCSB fought hard to gain a lead in the fourth, but UCLA held fast. They scored again to increase their lead to two. Kreiser squeezed a goal in to cut the deficit to one, but it was all UCLA after that. UCLA scored four unanswered goals before Amelia Meckelborg scored in the final minute of play. Although the final score did not indicate a close game, UCSB fought down to the wire against a talented Bruins squad, losing 10-6 at the UCSB Recreation Center. 

Pipkin led the way for UCSB, recording a hattrick in the loss, while Kreiser found the back of the net twice. Meckelborg recorded one score for the Gauchos. Snyder had a big day in the cage, notching nine saves and a steal. 

Looking to bounce back from two straight losses, UCSB took to Campus Pool to take on Fresno State in the final game of the Winter Invitational. 

Sophomore Natalie Selin got the offense started for UCSB on an early powerplay opportunity. Fresno State scored a transition goal to tie it up, but the Gauchos answered with two straight goals from Shannon Moran and Pipkin. A Fresno State goal made it a one goal game, but Pipkin scored yet again to give the Gauchos a 4-2 lead entering the second period. Selin and Moran scored their second goals of the game on two consecutive scores early in the quarter. Kreiser and Emily Martin scored to make it four unanswered goals in the quarter, as UCSB led 8-2 with 4:13 remaining. A late goal from the Bulldogs made it 8-3 at halftime. 

Coming out of halftime, Fresno State looked to make it a closer contest, as they responded with two consecutive goals. Freshman Mollie Simmons stopped their short run with her first score of the day. 

Moran, Selin, and Kreiser each notched another goal in the match, and they cruised to beat Fresno State 12-7 to cap off the tournament. 

Selin and Moran were the top scorers for UCSB, recording three goals apiece. Kreiser and Pipkin each scored two, while Simmons and Martin contributed one score each to the winning effort. Two goalies saw time in the cage for the Gauchos, as Snyder and Becca Buck recorded three and two steals, respectively. Snyder also snatched two steals. 

