Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:14 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

UCSB Splits First Two Softball Games of Season at Capital City Kick Off

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | February 9, 2018 | 4:32 p.m.

On the first day of the 2018 season, the UCSB softball team produced a strong showing with a 4-2 win over Santa Clara in the first game of the day, before falling 2-0 in a low-scoring pitcher's duel against Cal at the Capital City Kick Off hosted by Sacramento State.

The Gauchos wasted little time establishing an early lead in the opener, scoring a run apiece in the second, third and fourth innings to jump ahead 3-0.

Sophomore catcher Genesis Ramirez got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single up the middle to bring around Sierra Altmeyer, who walked to lead off the inning and moved into scoring position on a Rayna Cohen hit-by-pitch.

With the help of back-to-back singles to start the third inning, UCSB later loaded the bases after Alyssa Diaz was hit by a pitch, and Fines came around to score on a wild pitch to put the Gauchos ahead 2-0.

An RBI double to left center off the bat of Kayla Krantz highlighted the fourth for the Gauchos, meanwhile Santa Clara managed to scrape a run across after a leadoff triple was cashed in by a sacrifice fly.

Diaz got the run back for the Gauchos immediately with a home run to right to leadoff the fifth and the Broncos brought one more across in the bottom half of the frame but that would do it scoring wise for both teams.

Lena Mayer (1-0) was dominant in her opening start, tossing a complete game while striking out a career-high seven batters. She scattered six hits while walking two and allowing just one earned run.

In the second game of the afternoon, the Gauchos went up against a familiar foe, in 2015 Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year, Zoe Conley, who transferred from CSUN to Cal two seasons ago. UCSB countered with sophomore pitcher Felisha Noriega, and the two went toe-to-toe in the pitcher's duel.

After a scoreless first and second inning, Cal capitalized with a runner on and two outs as Lindsay Rood hit a two-run homerun to right center to put the Golden Bears ahead 2-0.

The Gauchos threatened in the bottom of the seventh after a one out single from Diaz and a fielding error allowed the tying run to reach base, but UCSB was unable to overcome Conley in the circle. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 