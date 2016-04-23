Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:09 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Softball

UCSB Splits Softball Twin Bill With Long Beach State

By UCSB Sports Information | April 23, 2016 | 3:02 p.m.

Arianna Palomares' game-winning home run highlighted Saturday's doubleheader that UCSB (22-24, 5-6) split with Long Beach State (25-17, 5-6) at Campus Diamond.

Palomares' homer gave the Gauchos a 3-2 win in the opener. Long Beach State won the nightcap 14-6.

Samantha Stark had a big day at the plate in the twin bill, going 5-7 through the two games with three RBIs.

In the opener, pitcher Ashley Ludlow threw a complete game in the circle and earned her eighth win of the season with two walks and six strikeouts tallied on the day. Seniors Palomares (1-3, HR) and Samantha Stark (2-3) had the clutch hits to bring in all three runs for the home team.

UCSB struggled on the defensive side in the nightcap, conceding at least four runs in three different innings on the way to a 14-6 loss.

 

Ten Long Beach runs were unearned.

 

Stark was UCSB's biggest offensive producer on the day, finishing 3-4 with two RBI.

