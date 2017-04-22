UCSB Splits Softball Twin Bill With Long Beach St.

Softball

UCSB softball (26-21, 6-5) split its first two games against Long Beach State (20-21-1, 8-3), dropping the series-opener 4-1 before taking a 5-2 victory in the second and final game of the day.

Senior Emily Brucelas led the Gauchos with three hits and two RBI, ending the day with a home run, a double and a sac fly.

UCSB opened the scoring in game two, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth. Following a hitless first three innings, the Gauchos recorded their first three hits of the game in the fourth.

After reaching on a fielder's choice, junior Jessica Johnston made it 1-0 on a double by sophomore Sierra Altmeyer. Two batters later, Altmeyer doubled the Gauchos' lead courtesy of a double to center field by Brucelas.

The 49ers would make a dent in UCSB's lead shortly after, making it 2-1 on a double in the bottom of the fourth. In the top of the sixth, the Gauchos pulled away with three more runs by Altmeyer, freshman Alyssa Diaz and Brucelas.