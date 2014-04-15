UCSB Sponsoring Symposium on Health Care Rights, Affordable Care Act

UC Santa Barbara is sponsoring a symposium on health-care rights from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 18 in the Multipurpose Room of the Student Resource Building.

It is free and open to the public.

Paul Starr, a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton University, will provide a keynote address titled “America’s Peculiar Struggle over Healthcare Reform Then and Now.”

Susan Klein-Rothschild, deputy director of the county Public Health Department, will be among the panelists who report on the local implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

Starr is a former senior advisor to President Bill Clinton on health-care policy. He is co-founder of The American Prospect and author of Remedy and Reaction: The Peculiar American Struggle over Health Care Reform as well as a Pulitzer Prize-winning book, The Social Transformation of American Medicine.

The symposium is part of the 2013-14 Critical Issues in America Series “The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in American 1964-2014.” It is co-sponsored by the Department of History and the Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy at UCSB.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.