UCSB Spring Dance Concert Fracture Showcases New Choreographers

UCSB Department of Theater and Dance offers a student-centered Spring Dance Concert Fracture, comprised of a diverse range of new choreographic

voices by senior BFA dance majors Colin Sneddon, Madeline Takemori, Sergio Barrientos, Johnny Cox, Jasmine Agredano and Luis Gomez; and a piece by acclaimed New York choreographer Doug Elkins.

Performances are 8 p.m. April 11-13 and 2 p.m. April 14 in UCSB Hatlen Theater.

Community members might recall Elkins' residency at the Lobero Theater in the fall with DanceWorks. Elements of Elkins’ intellectual and physical

approach to choreography have found their way into the choreographic processes of the six BFA choreographers.

All the students have unique voices tackling material that stems from pure movement invention, to cult/group dynamic behavior, and loss of memory through the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. Director of dance and vice-chair Christina McCarthy directs the concert.

UCSB’s dance concerts also serve as a laboratory for creative collaboration, featuring fresh, visionary costumes and lighting by design students.

Design students — Jeffrey Hampton, Allison McSwain, Daniela Sherwin, Savannah Lo, Antonio Cruz Ventura, Amanda Hughes, Marguerite Nguyen, Sydney Tollefson — are closely advised by Vickie Scott lighting director, and Ann Bruice, costume director.

Opening the concert, Sneddon, in his work The Fading of Echoic Memory, weaves a theater/dance piece full of evocative images of ghost-like women flowing around the edges of the central male character and his descent into loss of self, music, and connection with the outside world as he struggles with loss of memory.

Sneddon’s style has a direct theatrical approach that blends pedestrian moments with fluid choreographic phrases to underline the permeable border between reality and thought.

Barrientos explores elements of conformity in his work Fashion Cult. In his high-energy and physicalized world of movement, he has created a work that flows in an out of story in a dream-like state following the journey of a singular figure in a conforming and dark society.

Examining the parallels between the fashion industry and cultism, Barrientos is interested in the exclusivity in both ideologies and how devotion to fashion or a cult can blind one’s judgment.

Working from a different lens, Maddie Takemori looks at the mind of the individual and how they can shift too far into altruism or narcissism that they create their own cult-like prison of conformity to a way of life that can be limiting and unbalanced.

Cedér displays Takemori’s detail-oriented and subtle movement vocabulary in a series of physical explorations that offer a guarded manifestation of the inner mind. With the dancers near each other in space, but clearly on a solo journey through their own inner world, Takemori creates a physical plane that is as ethereal as thought.

Cox’s Disco Dream is a 1970s-themed and humorous dance theater experience. Playing with clichéd and stereotypical gender expressions and behaviors, audiences meet a cast of characters who crack them up. While exploring frisky scores of '70s disco songs, the gender binary and all those who do not fit the male or female box are reconsidered.

In the piece Node, Jasmine Agredano delves into a musical score of jazz, R&B and hip-hop music both cutting and manipulating the music to create a new collage of sound. Agredano takes her source dance material and explores the reordering of material to create a dense energy shifting landscape.

The music is at times embodied in direct expression of rhythm and melody line, and at times responding in counterpoint to it. The dancers are a big part of this process, bringing forth each of their own interpretations of the movement.

Gomez uses a three-way split screen of ideas in his piece Live Scan.

With focus bouncing between video projection of brain imagery, the activities of a patient under the care of a doctor assessing her mental focus, and a chorus of dancers representing the electronic and physiological aspects of the patient’s brain, activity flows in a dissonant stream of consciousness that emulates the multiple inputs vying for attention in the brain of someone dealing with ADHD.

Alongside these student works, UCSB Dance Company will perform The Kintsugi Proxies, a piece excerpted and adapted from doug elkins choreography, etc.’s Kintsugi (2018).

During the 2018 residency in Lobero Theater, Elkins created Kintsugi for his company. He returned to Santa Barbara in January 2019 to set portions of this work on UCSB Dance Company for its European tour and to be performed on Fracture.

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer resin mixed with gold. The literal translation is “golden joinery:” the process transforms broken pieces into objects of beauty — the art of embracing damage. The pristine is less beautiful than the broken.

The senior BFA dance majors work in collaboration with the lighting, scenic and costume design students to express their ideas informed by their training and their exposure to artists such as Elkins.

His sensibilities about athleticism, partnering intricacy, story, humanity and rhythmic counterpoint are present in small ways throughout the work of the student choreographers. The result is a collage of ideas, coalescing in an evening of dance that will take viewers on a journey through ideas of the body and mind, showcasing the focused work of all students involved as choreographers, performers and designers.

For tickets and more information, visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu. Ticket prices start at $12.

— Una Mladenović for UCSB.