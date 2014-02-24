Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Begins Mass Meningitis B Vaccinations for Students, Staff

The campus, which suffered an outbreak last November, recently received FDA approval to administer an imported vaccine

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 24, 2014 | 11:54 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara is offering the meningitis B vaccine to students and staff after the Food and Drug Administration approved its use for the campus’ outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all undergraduate students get the vaccine, which is for the specific strain of bacterial meningitis that made four students ill last year.

This vaccine is only available outside the United States, but the CDC and FDA have approved its use for outbreaks at Princeton University and now at UCSB. UCSB is covering the cost of the vaccine, according to the Student Health department.

Four students become ill last November with three during one week, which qualifies as an outbreak.

Along with undergraduate students, the campus suggests that anyone living in UCSB-owned dormitory-style residence halls get the vaccine, as well as anyone with certain medical conditions.

Vaccination clinics started Monday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday until March 7 in the RecCen’s Multi-Activity Court room. The meningitis B vaccine comes in two doses, so there will be more clinics scheduled for the spring quarter to give out the second shot.

Any students who can’t make those clinic times can call 805.893.3313. 

UCSB held vaccination clinics after the November outbreak, but it wasn’t the vaccine for this specific strain, so the campus joins the CDC to recommend that all undergraduate students get the shot.

One of the four cases resulted in freshman Aaron Loy having both of his lower legs amputated to save his life, according to his family’s Caring Bridge website.

Family and friends are fundraising for Loy’s medical expenses, prosthetics and rehabilitation costs that aren’t covered by insurance. Anyone can give tax-deductible donations through the Southwest Catastrophic Illness Fund or donate non-tax-deductible funds to the Aaron Loy Recovery Fund through Pacific Premier Bank in Encinitas.

This bacteria isn’t spread by casual contact, so the CDC recommends that all classes and activities at UCSB continue as usual. State and county health officials are still involved in monitoring the campus and watching out for any new cases.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 