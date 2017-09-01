UCSB Still Can’t Find Net, Suffers 1-0 Loss at San Diego

Soccer

UCSB remained goal-less and winless in the early men's soccer season, falling at University of San Diego, 1-0, on Friday.

San Diego's goal, coming in the 17th minute, was its first of the season. The Gauchos, meanwhile, haven't put a ball in the net in three games.

In the early minutes of the match, the Gauchos dominated the ball and fired off the first three shots, including a close-range header from Jan Ilskens that fell into the hands of the USD keeper.

In the 16th minute, Noah Billingsley was tripped up in the attacking third to set up a free kick, but Rodney Michael fired wide right.

The Toreros capitalized on the missed opportunity, scoring one minute later. USD forward Miguel Berry broke through the defense in the center of the pitch and used a give-and-go to find himself unmatched in front of the goal for an easy score.

After the Gauchos opened the game with an 8-2 edge in the shots department, the Toreros fired the final nine shots of the half and took over possession.

It was more of the same in the second half as USD outshot UCSB 13-3 and nearly doubled up on its lead if it weren't for outstanding goalkeeping from Alan Carrillo. The freshman keeper and reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Week was tested heavily in the second half and finished with eight saves, including a handful of impressive stops.

UCSB (0-1-2) will remain in San Diego for a matchup against San Diego State on Monday, Sep. 4 at 7 p.m. Live stats and video will be available.