UCSB Struggles Against Seattle’s Pressure, Falls 2-0

Soccer

The UC Santa Barbara men's soccer team dropped a 2-0 contest to the Seattle Redhawks to wrap-up a two-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest over the weekend.

After falling 1-0 in a tight battle at Portland on Friday, the Gauchos (2-2) gave up two first half goals and allowed a season-high 25 shots, including nine on goal, in the loss to Seattle (2-1) on Sunday.

It was déjà vu that did in UCSB for the second straight match as a costly turnover right outside its own 18-yard box led to an easy Redhawks goal in the 22nd minute. After a clearance was deflected, the ball found its way to Cody Gibson, who forced Ben Roach off his line, and dished to Noe Meza for the score from the right side.

Seattle, who outshot UCSB 17-0 in the first half, kept up the offensive pressure moments later and drew a critical foul at the top of the box in the 25th minute. From 18 yards out, Orlando Neto took the free kick and finished to the right upper 90 despite an all-out effort from Roach to make it 2-0.

The Gauchos put together a handful of chances in the second half, including a 66th minute free kick that Noah Billingsley headed squarely, but directly to the keeper.

In the 70th minute, UCSB had another free kick sent into the box, but a collision led to a straight red card for Carter Clemmensen.

The Gauchos kept up its attack late with a handful of corners and a shot on target from Joseph Ammer, just UCSB's second of the game, but the deficit was too much to overcome playing a man down.

Seattle outshot UCSB 25-5 and held a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks. The physical match saw 42 fouls in all, including a season-high four yellow cards for the Gauchos. Roach finished with a career-high seven saves and Carson Vom Steeg made his UCSB debut.

The Gauchos return to Harder Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8 to take on No. 11 Butler at 7:00 p.m.