UCSB Struggles Down the Stretch, Falls to Yale, 64-60

College Basketball

Yale went on a 10-0 run in the last 1:58 of the fourth quarter and beat UCSB, 64-60, in a nonconference women's basketball game on Saturday at the Thunderdome.

The loss drops the Gauchos to 5-8 as they head into Big West play next week at Cal Poly.

Guard Coco Miller went 6-12 from the field and 3-6 from three-point range to finish with a team-high 15 points for UCSB. Center Drew Edelman recorded her second consecutive double-double with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Unfortunately for the home side, it wasn't enough to stop a Yale team that has now won six of its last seven games on the road and improved to 9-4.

Leading 58-54 late in the fourth, the Gauchos extended their lead to six off a clutch jumper by Onome Jemerigbe at the 2:29 mark. But the final two minutes saw the ball start to bounce the Bulldogs' way, as they went on a 7-0 run to take a 61-60 lead —their first of the second half — with :42 seconds to go.

Coming out of a timeout, UCSB turned to Drea Toler, who drove down the right side before getting fouled on a layup attempt. Although she had perhaps the best game of any Gaucho on the day, Toler missed both free throws. She finished the day 4-8 from the field with 10 points, two steals and a game-high six assists.

In their attempts to foul and send Yale to the line, the Gauchos found more misfortune as they instead picked up an intentional foul with 12 seconds to go, giving the Bulldogs two free throws and the ball. Making 3-4 at the line on its final possession, Yale took a two-possession lead and went on to win the game.

Yale's Lena Munzer led all scorers with 18 points to go with seven boards and five assists. Munzer hit 6-13 shots, but none was bigger than her three with 1:25 left in the game which pulled the Bulldogs within a point at 60-59. Meghan McIntyre was Yale's second leading scorer with 14 points after hitting 3-7 from deep.

UCSB will be back in action for its Big West opener at Cal Poly on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.