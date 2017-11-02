Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Student Accused of Robbery, Attacks in Isla Vista

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 2, 2017 | 1:32 p.m.
Jeremy Jameel Kim

A UCSB student suspected in a string of robberies and attacks was arrested early Thursday in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 12:40 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and UCSB police officers responded to an apartment on the 700 block of Camino Del Sur on a report of a robbery, said Lt. Kevin Huddle.

The victim told investigators he was walking in the area of Camino Del Sur and Abrego Road when a college-aged Asian male walked up behind him, grabbed his arm, and forcibly removed his cell phone from his hand.

Just over an hour later, Isla Vista Foot Patrol personnel were dispatched to Camino Pescadero and Sueno Road, where an Asian man was “acting strangely and jumping onto moving vehicles,” Huddle said.

They found Jeremy Jameel Kim, 19, in the street.

“When they contacted Kim, he was uncooperative and ran away from law enforcement,” Huddle said. “After a short foot pursuit, he was contacted at the intersection of Camino Pescadero at Cordoba Road. Kim continued to be resistive with the officers and deputies, but was eventually taken into custody.”

Subsequent investigation revealed that Kim was the suspect in three separate crimes over the course of an hour, Huddle said.

In addition to the Camino del Sur robbery, he allegedly had approached a male driver parking his car on Sueno Road and tried to aggressively open the driver’s door to get inside.

“Thankfully, the vehicle’s doors were locked and Kim was unsuccessful.,” Huddle said. “Kim then jumped on top of the vehicle and refused to get off. The victim quickly accelerated down Sueno Road with Kim on top of his vehicle. Kim eventually fell from the vehicle and landed on the street.”

Kim got to his feet and started running northbound on Camino Pescadero, Huddle said.

Foot Patrol personnel also took a report from a woman who said she was walking down the street when Kim, for no apparent reason, tackled her to the ground, causing her head to be injured.

Kim was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, battery, malicious mischief to a vehicle, challenging to fight and resisting arrest.

His bail was set at $50,000.

No serious injuries were reported.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

