UCSB Student Dies After Being Found Hanging in Goleta

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 24, 2016 | 1:13 p.m.

The 19-year-old UCSB student found hanging from a tree in the Ellwood Bluffs area last week died in the hospital two days later, according to the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.

Hayden Werner of Isla Vista was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition the afternoon of May 18 after being discovered by a family walking in the area.

The family waved down a passerby for help, and the man was able to cut down Werner and perform CPR until paramedics arrived, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Werner, an undergraduate at UCSB, died on May 20 at approximately 11:23 p.m., Hoover said.

His death is considered a suicide, she said.

Click here to learn about suicide prevention resources available 24 hours a day in Santa Barbara County.

Werner was a member of the UCSB Snow Team and the group shared a message about him on its Facebook page Friday.

“Many of you have already heard the terrible news about our dear friend, future officer, and always stoked Hayden Werner. This Wednesday, he made an attempt to take his own life. 
Despite attempts from emergency personnel, he will not make it. Today, just like all of his life, he was surrounded by his friends and loving family,” they wrote.

“For those of you here on campus, or for anyone who knew Hayden, we will have grief counselors and support staff on hand if you need someone to talk to. Please do not feel ashamed at feeling confused, angry, or sad. Nobody knows what to feel right now, but all I know is that we need each other and we need to talk about it openly with our trusted friends and family.”

The UCSB Counseling and Psychological Services offers support 24 hours a day at 805.893.4411. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

