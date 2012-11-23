Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Student Dies In Fall from Isla Vista Balcony

Victim identified as 22-year-old Mellissa Portillo, second victim hospitalized in stable condition

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | November 23, 2012 | 3:29 a.m.

A UC Santa Barbara student died after falling from the balcony of an Isla Vista apartment early on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities say a second victim also fell but his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams, deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Cordoba Road just before 1 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report that two people had fallen from an apartment balcony. Williams said one of the victims, a woman, was found to have suffered blunt-force trauma to the head and was unresponsive while the second victim was complaining of pain in his head and back.

Williams said deputies immediately administered first aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victims to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman — identified as Mellissa Portillo, a 22-year-old student from Los Angeles — was pronounced dead by hospital staff, Williams said.

The second victim, Michael A.J.H. Kuster, also 22, was hospitalized in stable condition, he said.

Williams said the initial investigation determined that the incident appeared to be accidental, with Portillo and Kuster falling over a second-story stair railing at the apartment complex. Alcohol may have been a factor in the accident, he said, but foul play is not suspected.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 