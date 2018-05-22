Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Student Found Dead in Cold Spring Canyon, an Apparent Suicide

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | May 22, 2018 | 11:30 p.m.

A UCSB student who was last seen on Friday and had been reported missing was found dead on Tuesday in the area of Cold Spring Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Annie Lynn Wang, 20, who was from the San Diego area, was reported missing on Monday, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“Information obtained during the missing-person investigation revealed that she could be in the Cold Spring Bridge area,” Hoover told Noozhawk.

The sheriff’s Search & Rescue team scoured the area on Highway 154 in the mountains above Santa Barbara on Tuesday, and located Wang’s body at about 2:30 p.m., Hoover said.

“Her death is the result of an apparent suicide,” Hoover said, adding that Wang’s family had been notified.

The cause of death was not released, but the Cold Spring Bridge has a long history as a location where people take their own lives.

Wang reportedly was a second-year psychology major, and was a member of the co-ed Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.

Click here for crisis assistance at UCSB.

Click here for suicide prevention information and resources that are available 24/7.  

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1.800.273.8255 and the Santa Barbara County 24-hour, toll-free hotline is 1.800.400.1572.

