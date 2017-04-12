UCSB Student Found Dead Near Campus Point, an Apparent Suicide

A 20-year-old UC Santa Barbara student was found dead Wednesday on the bluffs east of the university's Manzanita Village dormitories near Campus Point.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said a jogger called 9-1-1 around 7 a.m. after finding the body of the student, identified as Parker James Williams.

The death was being investigated as a suicide and that no foul play was suspected, Hoover said.

Williams, an Isla Vista resident originally from Aliso Viejo, is the second UCSB student to die this year.

In February, 22-year-old graduate student Kenneth Yun succumbed to critical injuries he suffered after falling from a balcony in Isla Vista.

The UCSB Counseling and Psychological Services offers support 24 hours a day at 805.893.4411

