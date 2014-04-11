Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Student Convenes Isla Vista ‘Peace Conference’ in Wake of Deltopia Violence

Senior Alana Osaki says the gathering was designed to foster 'powerful communication' in the community about last weekend's street party

By Allyson Werner, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | April 11, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Alana Osaki addresses the crowd that gathered this week for a "peace conference" in Isla Vista. (Zack Warburg photo)

In the wake of violence that marred the Deltopia street party in Isla Vista last weekend, UCSB senior Alana Osaki hosted Isla Vista’s first-ever "Peace Conference" this week.

The Isla Vista Tenants Union (IVTU) sponsored the event that took place Wednesday at Sea Lookout Park, which sits on the bluffs at Del Playa Drive and Camino Corto. 

“The turnout was good,” Osaki said. “We had representatives from the Fire Department, UCSB’s Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students, IVTU, KEYT News, The Bottom Line, Isla Vista Foot Patrol, [and] UCSB’s Alcohol & Drug Program.

"Not just UCSB students, but [also] alumni, local store owners and the many residents of Isla Vista.”

Speakers included James Joyce, deputy district director for state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson, UCSB Associated Students representative Alexander Moore, Father John, UCSB student Lily Kingsbury and many more. 

After the formal speakers, participants broke into small groups to discuss the recent “Deltopia” riot, as well as other violent events that have plagued the Isla Vista community in recent months.

“I feel that [the event] has empowered positive momentum towards identifying and creating solutions for Isla Vista that ‘could be’ rather than that one that is currently,” Osaki said. “I will be creating a Facebook group to link the 82 members that signed up for further discussion.

“The goal for the event was to get the community of Isla Vista together to create powerful communication about the events that have taken place in the recent months that have fueled the negative press. The future goal is to create a multifaceted group to return it to the core of progression that it should be known for.”

Noozhawk intern Allyson Werner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 