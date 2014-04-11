UCSB Student Convenes Isla Vista ‘Peace Conference’ in Wake of Deltopia Violence

Senior Alana Osaki says the gathering was designed to foster 'powerful communication' in the community about last weekend's street party

In the wake of violence that marred the Deltopia street party in Isla Vista last weekend, UCSB senior Alana Osaki hosted Isla Vista’s first-ever "Peace Conference" this week.

The Isla Vista Tenants Union (IVTU) sponsored the event that took place Wednesday at Sea Lookout Park, which sits on the bluffs at Del Playa Drive and Camino Corto.

“The turnout was good,” Osaki said. “We had representatives from the Fire Department, UCSB’s Division of Student Affairs, the Associated Students, IVTU, KEYT News, The Bottom Line, Isla Vista Foot Patrol, [and] UCSB’s Alcohol & Drug Program.

"Not just UCSB students, but [also] alumni, local store owners and the many residents of Isla Vista.”

Speakers included James Joyce, deputy district director for state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson, UCSB Associated Students representative Alexander Moore, Father John, UCSB student Lily Kingsbury and many more.

After the formal speakers, participants broke into small groups to discuss the recent “Deltopia” riot, as well as other violent events that have plagued the Isla Vista community in recent months.

“I feel that [the event] has empowered positive momentum towards identifying and creating solutions for Isla Vista that ‘could be’ rather than that one that is currently,” Osaki said. “I will be creating a Facebook group to link the 82 members that signed up for further discussion.

“The goal for the event was to get the community of Isla Vista together to create powerful communication about the events that have taken place in the recent months that have fueled the negative press. The future goal is to create a multifaceted group to return it to the core of progression that it should be known for.”

— Noozhawk intern Allyson Werner can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.