UCSB Student in Critical Condition After Hanging Attempt at Ellwood Bluffs
Family walking in rural area found victim; passerby helped cut him down
Santa Barbara county firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the Ellwood Bluffs area on Wednesday after a 19-year-old UCSB student was found hanging from a tree. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| May 18, 2016 | 6:24 p.m.
A UC Santa Barbara student was reported in critical condition Wednesday after he tried to hang himself in a rural area of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
“At approximately 1:22 p.m. today, a family was walking in the Ellwood Bluffs area when they discovered a college aged male who was hanging from a tree,” said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.
The family waved down a passerby for help, and a 50-year-old Santa Barbara man was able to cut down the man and perform CPR until paramedics and county firefighters arrived, Hoover said.
The 19-year-old man, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition, Hoover said.
— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.