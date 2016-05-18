UCSB Student in Critical Condition After Hanging Attempt at Ellwood Bluffs

A UC Santa Barbara student was reported in critical condition Wednesday after he tried to hang himself in a rural area of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“At approximately 1:22 p.m. today, a family was walking in the Ellwood Bluffs area when they discovered a college aged male who was hanging from a tree,” said Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The family waved down a passerby for help, and a 50-year-old Santa Barbara man was able to cut down the man and perform CPR until paramedics and county firefighters arrived, Hoover said.

The 19-year-old man, whose name was not released, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition, Hoover said.

