UCSB Student Injured in Fall from Isla Vista Rooftop

An Isla Vista resident was injured early Sunday when he fell from a roof while trying to take a photograph, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency personnel responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the incident on the 900 block of Camino de Sur, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“The victim, a 20-year-old UCSB student, was on the roof of a residence and was in the process of taking a photograph of a group of his friends when he fell,” Calderon said.

“According to witness statements, the victim was holding a camera and he was not aware that he was close to the edge of the roofline, stepping off and falling about 15-feet to the ground.”

When officers arrived, the victim’s friends were rendering first aid to the man, who was unconscious but breathing on his own, Calderon said.

The man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his injuries and condition were not available.

“The fall appears to be accidental,” Calderon said. "However, alcohol may have been a contributing factor."

