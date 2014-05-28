UCSB Student Jailed After Gun Discharged in Isla Vista

Deputies arrested a 21-year-old UC Santa Barbara student after he accidentally discharged a handgun into a neighbor’s apartment in Isla Vista, and he was discovered in possession of high-capacity assault-rifle magazines, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Mark Williams said deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment on the 6500 block of Pardall Road after a gunshot came through the reporting party’s apartment wall.

A bullet had been shot through the wall from a connecting apartment, deflecting off a television stand and then lodging into an adjacent wall, narrowly missing the resident inside, Williams said.

Deputies connected with neighboring apartment resident, Kevin Tym, who admitted he was playing with his legally owned handgun when he accidentally fired a Glock 17, 9-mm round through his neighbor’s wall, Williams said.

A subsequent search of the apartment allegedly uncovered seven firearms, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and high-capacity, assault-rifle magazines.

Williams said Tym legally owned all the firearms.

Deputies seized the firearms, ammunition and magazines, and arrested Tym on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm, and for being in possession of high-capacity magazines, Williams said.

Tym was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $2,500.

