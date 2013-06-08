UCSB Students GIVE Back to the Community at Move-Out Time

The UC Santa Barbara GIVE Project accepts student donations of clothing, books, furniture, household furnishings, kitchenware, electronics, bicycles, canned and packaged foods, and miscellaneous items during Isla Vista and UCSB’s annual move-out time in June.

Each year, more than 100 UCSB students and local community volunteers receive, organize and sort the donations in preparation for the huge GIVE sale. What’s more, 100 percent of the GIVE sale proceeds are distributed to Isla Vista nonprofit organizations and programs that improve the quality of life in Isla Vista.

The GIVE sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23, in the parking lot of UCSB’s Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista.

Marking its 23rd year, GIVE is one of the first community projects of its kind in the country.

“UCSB students want to protect the environment — they don’t want to just throw away their stuff when they move out of their apartments and campus residence halls,” emphasized Sue Dumm, GIVE Project volunteer coordinator at UCSB. “Students want a ‘green,’ zero-waste move-out and want to give back to their local community. When they’re moving out as soon as final exams are over, students realize that what they no longer need or want can be used by someone else. And, GIVE is there to accept their donations.”

Members of local Optimist Clubs volunteer each year for GIVE. The funds raised from the sale allow their organization to provide holiday gifts to children at a local preschool, support the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District’s Sequoia camping trip for youth, and help the Associated Students Food Bank.

For club member Chuck Champlin “GIVE is a quadruple win. The students don’t have to throw things away. The streets aren’t littered with stuff. The local organizations have a fundraiser when they volunteer. And, it’s the best yard sale around! It makes me proud of our community — optimistic, actually!”

Kathy Walsh, program director for the Isla Vista Children’s Center, shares that GIVE sale proceeds are used to buy classroom supplies and for field trips and special-occasion projects to benefit the children. This year some of the teachers are recruiting parents to volunteer at the sale and hope to purchase an iPad to chronicle the children’s activities with pictures and notes. The staff and teachers also like to shop at the GIVE sale to purchase costumes and dress-up clothes for the children.

In 2012, GIVE distributed 889 pounds of donated canned and packaged food to the Associated Students Food Bank. An astonishing 17 tons of items were donated to GIVE; usable items that didn’t end up in the county’s landfill. More than 115 volunteers donated 1,150 hours of their time and raised more than $26,000, which was distributed to 14 local programs. Beneficiaries included Isla Vista Elementary School’s Science Camp Scholarships; Isla Vista Recreation and Park District’s Adopt-A-Block; Isla Vista Teen Center; Isla Vista Youth Projects; the Optimist Club at UCSB; Breakfast Optimist Club of Goleta; Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara/Isla Vista; the Santa Barbara Student Housing Co-Op; and the Isla Vista Initiatives; unsold items were donated to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a charity that serves Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Major sponsors of GIVE 2013 include Associated Students Business Services, Associated Students Community Affairs Board, Associated Students Finance Board, the Community Affairs Board Foundation, the Isla Vista Community Relations Committee, Isla Vista Tenants Union, the Isla Vista/UCSB Liaison Office, UCSB Housing and Residential Services, and The Green Initiative Fund. Additional support is provided by MarBorg Industries, the Santa Barbara Independent, and UCSB departments, including Community Housing, Office of Student Life, Parking and Transportation Services, Physical Facilities and community volunteers.



UCSB senior and GIVE student assistant Vilma Diego is an Isla Vista Teen Center volunteer and has seen “how much a little help can do for all those kids. So the way I see it, GIVE is a win-win for everyone.”

For Melissa Albarenga, UCSB graduating senior and this year’s GIVE Student Coordinator, “The GIVE project is an amazing opportunity to give, buy and give again! We’re helping the environment, as well as giving back to our Isla Vista community! I hope everyone wants to be a part of this awesome project; whether it is by donating, volunteering or benefiting from the cheap prices at the GIVE sale!”

Click here for more information on the UCSB GIVE Project.

— Viviana Marsano represents the UCSB GIVE Project.