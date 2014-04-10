Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 9:52 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Students Pushing for Policy Requiring ‘Trigger Warnings’ on Course Syllabuses

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 10, 2014 | 5:22 p.m.

Student leaders are pushing for a policy that would require UC Santa Barbara professors to place cautionary “trigger warnings” on class syllabuses containing particularly graphic content, and faculty soon could consider the idea.

In a resolution that has garnered national attention, the university’s Associated Students is asking professors to make official a policy they say many already follow — including a written forewarning that students might be exposed to graphic images or video depicting rape, sexual assault or abuse.

The suggested list also includes self-injurious behavior, suicide, graphic violence, pornography, kidnapping and depictions of gore.

The so-called “trigger warnings” are not meant to coddle students, but to prevent potential emotional — or physical — reactions to material, said Bailey Loverin, a second-year student and AS chief of staff who co-authored the resolution, which was approved last month.

The resolution urges instructors not to dock points from a student’s overall grade for being absent or leaving class to avoid the triggering content — an aspect that earned AS the ire of the Los Angeles Times editorial board.

That doesn’t mean students wouldn’t still be responsible for reading and learning the content, Loverin said, pointing out misconceptions circulating across the country.

“I was in a classroom where a professor decided to screen a film and it included several graphic assault and rape scenes,” she said. “There was no forewarning that that was going to be shown. Students who suffer from trauma can go through all sorts of things if they get triggered.”

Loverin said student veterans suffering from PTSD or rape victims could benefit, noting the resolution passed just weeks after a gang rape on campus.

The resolution states that statistics show one in four college women will be sexually assaulted during her academic career, one in four women will experience domestic violence, and one in 33 men will experience attempted or completed rape.

Warnings would apply to class work, not homework, she said, and professors could mention the triggering content however they wished, depending on the course.

Loverin said other student governments across the University of California system are considering similar policies, despite some bad press.

Faculty hopefully will decide on the issue by the end of the current academic year, said Kum-Kum Bhavnani, a sociology professor and president of the Academic Senate. Bhavnani planned to meet with the Associated Student president this week, and then discuss with the executive council, senate councils and committees before a vote.

“The Academic Senate, through its deliberations in the coming period, will decide if urging faculty to act in accordance with the resolution is an infringement on the academic freedom of faculty,” she said, saying she was unsure how faculty use warnings now. “I, personally, as a faculty member, have noticed that warnings about ‘mature’ content, and similar, are present in our everyday lives, such as in movies, in the news stories, on TV in general, in music and so on. For that reason, I see what the students are hoping for. However, it is up to the Faculty Senate, as a group, to decide if they want to urge faculty to formalize their course content in this way.”

University spokesman George Foulsham said it would be “premature” to comment because the resolution is not yet a campus policy.

Loverin said she expects to have feelings triggered by class discussion, etc., but trauma sufferers might not.

“Student voices so far have been overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “If (faculty) do consider it, which I have high hopes for, it’s going to be a great forum for staff and faculty to present suggestions. We’ve started this dialogue, and people who weren’t aware of it now are.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 