UCSB Stumbles Against UC Riverside

College Volleyball

UCSB dropped the final two sets and suffered a five-set loss to visiting UC Riverside, ending its five-match winning streak. The scores were 23-25, 25-21, 9-25, 25-21, 15-11.

The Gauchos (17-10, 8-6) we're outstanding in the middle, enjoying a 17-7 advantage in blocks for the night, but it was not enough to overcome a resilient Riverside team that had four players reach double-digit kills.

Elizabeth Sheffield led the way for UCSB with a team-high 13 kills to go along with six blocks, while Phoebe Grunt added nine kills and a match-high seven blocks.

Lindsey Ruddins and Chloe Allen also reached double-digit kills, tallying 12 and 11, respectively.

Emilia Petrachi had a match-high 21 digs on the night, while Sydney Bast chipped in with 10 of her own. Petrachi has now reached the 20-dig mark in three consecutive matches.

UCSB had only four service aces on the night, its lowest total in its last nine outings. The Highlanders enjoyed a 72-63 advantage in digs.

Hannah Juley had a match-high 47 assists to go along with six digs, while Riverside's Chelsea Doyle was the second Highlander to record a double-double on the night with 39 assists and 14 digs.