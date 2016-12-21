Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 5:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Stumbles Down Stretch, Loses to Iona

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | December 21, 2016 | 3:51 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - After playing Iona to a virtual standstill over the first 30 minutes, UC Santa Barbara stumbled badly down the stretch and fell in the first game at the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic, 73-57.

When Clifton Powell, Jr., made his second three-point basket of the game with 10:28 remaining, the Gauchos (1-8) trailed just 53-52, but the Gaels (8-3) finished on a 20-5 run to blow the game wide open and cruise to the victory.

"We talked about being tough enough to close out games, but we're just not there," said UCSB head coach Bob Williams. "This has happened several tims this year and we've got to get tougher to finish games off."

Schadrac Casimir made one of this three three-point baskets to start the game-ending stretch for Iona. Then, after Ami Lakoju made 1-of-2 free throws for UCSB, Deyshonee Much made his fifth three-pointer of the day to push the lead to 59-53 with 8:41 on the clock. Powell missed a shot and Tyrell Williams responded with a short jumper to make it 61-53. On the other end, Gabe Vincent was called for a charge and Jordan Washington hit a hanging jumper to give his team its first double-digit edge of the game, 63-53 at the 7:28 mark.

Max Heidegger drove the lane and made short shot to cut the gap to 63-55 with 7:18 left, but Iona scored the next six points to build an insurmountable 69-55 lead.

The Gauchos missed nine of their last 10 field goal attempts and seven of their last eight free throw attempts to help aid the Gaels' cause.

"It's very difficult to ovecome that kind of shooting," Williams said. "Good teams take advantage of that and they (Iona) did."

UCSB finished the game at 33.9% shooting overall from the field. The Gauchos entered the game shooting just over 25-percent from three-point range and actually made 5-of-14, 35.7%. They struggled in a big way, however, from the free throw line where they finished a mere 10-of-22, 45.5%.

Vincent made 3-of-5 three-point attempts and paced the Gauchos with 13 points. Powell and Jarriesse Blackmon each added a career-high 11 points and Jalen Canty tallied 10. Blackmon hit a team-best 5-of-8 field goal attempts and collected four rebounds off the bench.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 