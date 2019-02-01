UCSB Stumbles in Overtime Against UC Irvine in First-Place Showdown

College Basketball

Despite a tough shooting night, Gauchos have chance to win it at end of regulation

UC Santa Barbara nearly overcame a tough shooting night, outscoring UC Irvine 19-13 over the final nine minutes of the game to force overtime. However, Max Hazzard came alive in the extra period, scoring eight of his teams 10 points to help the Anteaters hand the Gauchos their first loss at the Thunderdome, 66-62.

UCSB (15-5, 4-2 Big West) shot just 33.8 percent from the field tonight, but gritty play on the defensive end kept it in the ball game for so long.

With the loss, UCSB has now lost three straight against UC Irvine and five of its last six meetings overall. Additionally, UCSB now falls to third place in the Big West behind UCI and Cal State Fullerton.

To begin the game, UC Irvine jumped out to a 13-4 lead. UCSB stormed back to eventually take a 20-15 lead with 6:26 left in the first half. The teams were tied at 28-28 at halftime despite Santa Barbara shooting just 35.5 percent.

UCSB struggled at the onset of the second half. In the first 7:30, the Gauchos shot just 1 of 10 from the field, accumulated three turnovers and found themselves down 39-33.

Fortunes began to turn once freshman forward Amadou Sow knocked down a shot to cut the lead to four. From there, UCSB and UC Irvine continued trading baskets for nearly the next nine minutes.

With the Anteaters up 47-42, Sow made a huge and-one basket and knocked down the ensuing free throw to cut the lead to two. Sow would finish the night with 13 points, scoring 11 in the second half.

A jump shot from point guard Devearl Ramsey later tied the game with 5:18 left.

With the game tied at 54-54 with 1:09 left, Sow drove down the lane and missed a layup but collected an offensive board and put it back in to put the home to put the Gauchos in front with just 44 seconds left.

UCI tied the scored, giving the Gauchos the final shot of the game. Ramsey drove down the middle of the lane, stumbled but got off a floater that failed to drop, forcing overtime.

In the OT, Hazzard came alive for the Anteaters. He started the extra period by knocking down two three balls. From there, UCSB tried to rally, but two made free throws from Hazzard with 13 seconds left iced the game for UCI.

Hazzard finished the night with 15 points.

UCSB's next game will be at Hawaii on Saturday, Feb. 2.