Soccer

UCSB Suffers First Loss in Women’s Soccer

By UCSB Sports Information | September 18, 2016 | 8:33 p.m.

Tecora Turner's goal in the 65th minute broke a 1-1 tie and helped the University of Texas to a 2-1 win over visiting UC Santa Barbara on a sweltering afternoon in Austin on Sunday. The loss ended the Gauchos' season-opening eight-game winning streak.

With the score tied, Turner took a pass from Alexa Adams, got past a trio of UCSB defenders and scored her first goal of the season past UCSB goalkeeper Brittney Rogers.

The Longhorns (6-3-0) got on the scoreboard in the 10th minute when Cyera Hintzen scored her first goal of the season, a 25-yard blast from the right side.

The Gauchos (8-1-0) tied the score in the 47th minute. Amanda Ball took a feed from Sydney Magnin on the left side and put the ball past Paige Brown to make it 1-1. The goal was Ball's team-leading eighth of the season.

After Turner scored her un-equalizer, UCSB pressured but couldn't find the back of the net again.

The Longhorns finished with a narrow 14-13 edge in shots, but the Gauchos had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The contest was played with temperatures in the high 90s for virtually all 90 minutes.

The eight-game winning streak was the second longest in Santa Barbara history, four short of the 12-game stretch that the 1989 team opened with.

UCSB returns to action when it travels to the University of the Pacific for a 5:00 p.m. match on Thursday, Sept. 22.

