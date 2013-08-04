Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

71 High School Students Complete UCSB Summer Research Mentorship Program

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 4, 2013 | 11:40 a.m.

More than 70 high-achieving and high school students from around the world recently participated in six weeks of hands-on interdisciplinary research at UC Santa Barbara as part of the 18th annual Summer Research Mentorship Program.

Countries represented included the United States, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Paraguay, Thailand and Turkey. The average GPA of the 71 students was 4.34. Each student worked under the guidance of a UCSB research mentor. Lina Kim Ph.D. is the director of the Research Mentorship Program.

Each high school student gave a 10-minute research presentation on July 30 and 31 at Corwin Pavilion, and poster presentations took place on July 31. Research topics included Methacrylic Underwater Adhesives Inspired by Mussels; Stem Cells as a Model for Neurodevelopmental Disorders; Characterization of Patient Specific iPSCs; Using Finite Element Model to Analyze the Displacement Due to Vibrations in a Cantilever Beam; and Identification of new Function of Gene CED-4 in Embryogenesis in C. Elegans.

Among local schools represented were Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara high schools

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 