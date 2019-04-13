UCSB Supplies Jack Dashwood With Plenty of Support in 10-1 Win Over UC Irvine

Baseball

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara racked up 11 hits leading to a 10-1 win over No. 15 UC Irvine in a Big West baseball game at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on Saturday.

"We played well today in all facets," UCSB coach Andrew Checketts said. "Great start from Jack Dashwood, quality defense, great job offenisvely, and that is a good team we beat over there and that is a feather in our cap. We have a game left, though, and we would like to get that tomorrow."

UCSB (26-5 overall, 4-1 Big West) will look for the series sweep on Sunday, its first against UCI since 2015. The victory also pushes Santa Barbara's win streak to eight and its ninth straight at home. The Gauchos are 16-1 at Caesar Uyesaka this season.

Dashwood, a sophomore left-handed tossed a season-high eight innings, allowing just four hits, two walks, one earned and struck out seven batters.

Santa Barbara gave him an early lead to work with. In the bottom of the first, the Gauchos scored four runs, the first coming off an RBI single from senior Thomas Rowan. After a strikeout, Andrew Martinez came to the plate with two on and two outs and smacked a ball over the left field wall for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

The Gauchos added a run in the second inning as third baseman Jason Willow scored after Tommy Jew legged out a fielder's choice.

As for Dashwood, he alllowed just one hit in the first three innings.

In the fourth, however, the sophomore found himself in a little bit of trouble as he faced a bases-loaded situation with one out But the southpaw handled it with class, allowing just one run in the frame to keep UCSB in front 4-1.

Dashwood would allow just one more hit up until the end of his performance.

In the bottom eighth with two outs, Dashwood received some great help from junior shortstop McClain O'Connor who laid out for a ball heading through the gap and threw to first for the out. The play was reviewed and confirmed to be correct.

"I thought I could get to it, so I laid out, got the ball, and threw it over there to let KJ [first baseman Kyle Johnson] do the rest," O'Connor said.

Just before that defensive gem, O'Connor did some damage at the plate, hitting a two-out, two-RBI single to cap off a four-run seventh inning, pushing their lead to 9-1.

Junior catcher Eric Yang hit a no-doubt round-tripper to left field in the bottom of the eighth to cap off UCSB's strong offensive performance.

Junior righty Connor Dand came in the final frame to secure UCSB's 10-1 win.

Some of the key leaders for UCSB included Rowan, who went 3-4 with two RBI. The senior is now 6-8 in the series with five runs batted in. Rowan was one of four Gauchos today to have a multiple hit day.