UCSB Survives Wind-Swept Sandpiper Golf Course to Take Invitational Lead

By UCSB Sports Information | April 16, 2018 | 6:33 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara battled extremely windy conditions and a slow start to the second round, battling back to reclaim the team lead on the first day of the UCSB Intercollegiate at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday.

The Gauchos led second-place Long Beach State by five shots after the first round, but at one point in the second round had fallen seven shots back before rebounding and claiming a 2-shot lead over the 49ers at the close of the round. UCSB is 25-over par. 

"Today was ridiculous," UCSB's Brandon Bauman said of the winds which hit 40 MPH much of the afternoon. "You just do what you can, but it just makes it tough on everyone. I was standing over one putt and a gust came and blew it away. On a day like this, you've got to forget what you know and just play shot-by-shot."

Bauman shot even-par in the first round and then a more than respectable 5-over par 77 in the wind-swept second round. He will enter the third round in second-place, two shots back of Long Beach's Joe Fryer who carded a 4-under par 147.

"Brandon was outstanding today," said head coach Steve Lass. "If we have a chance to win conference, he needs to play well and he did today."

Matt Moomjian is tied for third with Niels Anderson of Long Beach at 7-over par. Brett Bennett is tied for fifth at 8-over par. Nick Swanson shot an ever-par first round but struggled over the back nine in the second round and finished 9-over par. Tyler See shot 12-over par and is 13th, while Willy Moffly is 13-over par and tied for 14th.

CSUN is 43-over par heading into the final round, 18 shots back of the Gauchos and 16 back of Long Beach State.

Tuesday's final round will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Sandpiper and the forecast is for perfect weather and very mild wind.

