UCSB Swamps Chapman at UC Davis Aggie Roundup

Water Polo

No. 7 UC Santa Barbara capped off the Aggie Roundup on Sunday by downing Chapman 23-3 for its third straight win to close out the weekend in Davis.

Three Gauchos finished with a hat trick, led by a season-high five goals from freshman driver Nathan Puentes.

Junior Ivan Gvozdanovic and senior Boris Jovanovic finished with three goals apiece. Jovanovic ended the weekend with 12 goals, giving him a team-leading 38 for the year. Also nabbing two goals were Jesse Morrison, Ivan Gvozdanovic, Chad Nelson and Tommy Hawkins.

The 20-goal difference was the second-largest of the season for the Gauchos, and 11 more than the last time the two team's faced in a 14-5 UCSB win on Sept. 8. UCSB will head into this Thursday's matchup with No. 10 Pepperdine riding its third three-game winning streak already this season.

This week, the Gauchos will play their final three games before the start of conference play. They will be on the road Thursday at Pepperdine (7 p.m.) before hosting No. 4 Stanford on Saturday (12 p.m.). On Sunday, UCSB travels to No. 1 USC to face the Trojans at 1 p.m.