Soccer

UCSB Sweeps Big West Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Sports Information | August 28, 2018 | 12:44 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara swept the Big West Conference women's soccer honors Monday with Shaelan Murison lauded as Offensive Player of the Week and Mallory Hromatko earning Defensive Player of the Week honors after the Gauchos swept a pair of shutout wins over visiting Boise State (3-0) and Brown (1-0). 

Murison, a junior, scored the game-winning goal in each of the two matches. Her tally against Brown came in the fourth minute and held up. She now has four goals on the year, all in the last three games. In the two weekend contests, she piled up nine total shots, including five on goal. 

"Shae came to camp in great shape and that's paid off in her play," said head coach Paul Stumpf. "She is really emerging as an outstanding offensive threat for us."

Hromatko, a senior, shifted to the back line this season after playing in the midfield and forward lines during her first three seasons and the move has paid off. She has been the focus of a defensive unit that has allowed just one goal in 378 minutes, outshooting its opponents 85-20 overall and 42-11 on goal. In Sunday's win over Brown, Hromatko assisted on the only goal of the match with a perfect right-to-left cross that Murison pounded home. The Danville, Calif., native has produced four assists in four matches, one more than she had all of last season.

"Mallory has made the transition to the back line almost seamlessly," Stumpf said. "Not only has she been good defensively, but she has also given us an offensive weapon back there and that's an extra advantage."

For Hromatko, it was her second weekly honor as she was named Offensive Player of the Year on Oct. 26, 2015.

The Gaucho women's team will hit the road this weekend for a Friday game at San Francisco and a Sunday game at Cal. They remain on the road until Friday, Sept. 21 when they host Pepperdine.

